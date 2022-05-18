Hardcore rebels surrender in insurgency-hit Arunachal region

Guwahati, May 18: In a major development in the insurgency-affected Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region of Arunachal Pradesh, six hardcore insurgents, three each of NSCN (IM) and Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), surrendered before a team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police along with two pistols and ammunition on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the surrendered cadres said that the atrocities by underground outfits towards the local population motivated them to lay down arms and join mainstream to show their support against the inhuman activities of underground outfits.

“The surrendered cadres mentioned that the wrong practice of NSCN factions to use locals as human shields made them realise the inhuman motive of these underground outfits towards the locals of Arunachal Pradesh and motivated them to stand united in removing insurgency from TCL,” the statement said.

It may be noted that in view of the various successful operations carried out by Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police with the support of local population there has been a steep downfall pertaining to insurgent activities in the entire TCL region.

During his visit to Tirap on April 11 this year, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu emphasised the need for rebels to shun insurgency and join the mainstream in accordance with the Underground Surrender Policy under Government Reforms and Prudent Financial Management, wherein a budget of Rs 5 crore has been dedicated for the same.

Earlier, more than 60 key insurgent leaders and cadres from the TCL region have joined the mainstream.

“This trend is reflective of the growing disgruntlement and lack of ideology amongst the cadres and has ushered peace in the region. This achievement showcases the commitment of Assam Rifles and state police to ensure peace, normalcy and safe environment in the region,” the statement said.