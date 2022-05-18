USTM signs MoU with world rank holder Lingnan University

Guwahati, May 18: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) and Lingnan University, Hong Kong, China, which is ranked 3rd worldwide for “Quality Education” in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2021.

The agreement was signed in virtual mode by Prof. Leonard K. Cheng, President, Lingnan University, Hong Kong, China and Prof G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM and the event was attended by academics and officials of both the institutions, according to a USTM Press communique.

The purpose of this MoU is to promote and expand international understanding, development, and friendship as well as stimulate and support educational, professional and intercultural activities and projects among students and staff of the two institutions.

The general activity areas under the pact includes: student exchange programmes, faculty/staff exchange, cultural exchange, visiting scholars/tutors, cooperative/collaborative research projects, cooperative dual degree programmes, short term training, cooperative and exchange lectures, conferences and seminars, cooperative certificate programmes.

As per the MoU, each institution will accept full-time students from the other institution on an approximate one for-one basis for undergraduate or graduate study during the academic year. The faculty/staff of an institution under the terms of the MoU may participate in a variety of activities at the other institution.

Such activities may include faculty exchange for instructional and/or research activities for short term or extended periods of time; conducting conferences, seminars and/or lecture series; providing professional expertise as consultants on special projects within the institutions; exchange short term for visits for observation purposes including exploration of further development activities between the two institutions; developing activities with the areas of business, industry and education in the community in which the institutions are located; and other activities as may be identified during the term of the MoU

With the motto of “Education for Service”, the Lingnan University is rooted in its history from 1888, located at 8 Castle Peak Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong. In 2015, it was selected as one of the “Top 10 Asian Liberal Arts Colleges” by Forbes.