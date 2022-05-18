SWGH to celebrate 50 years of Meghalaya on May 20

Tura, May 18: South West Garo Hills (SWGH) will be celebrating 50 years of Statehood of Meghalaya on May 20, 2022, with the District Administration along with line departments organizing various events to mark the occasion at Ampati Mini Stadium.

The inaugural programme of the day-long celebration will take place at 10.30 am where the Tura MP, Ms. Agatha K. Sangma will be the chief guest. District-level Industrial & Department Exhibition, Traditional games & sports, Traditional cooking competition and Talent Hunt are some of the events lined up for the day, while in the evening the stage will be set for a Musical Nite with popular artists and bands like Da Suraka, Enosh, Saldorik and Rough Road.

The audition rounds for the Talent Hunt are being conducted on 19th May, 2022 from 11 am onwards at MFC near DC Office, Ampati.

Earlier, block level events have also been conducted in the district to mark 50 years of Meghalaya.