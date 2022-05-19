Kashmir University gets its first woman Vice Chancellor

A communication issued by the Raj Bhawan said: “In exercise of powers vested in me under section 12 of Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act, 1969, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofar Khan, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over change, on terms and conditions to be notified later.”Professor Nilofar Khan succeeds Professor Talat Ahmad, an earth scientist, who served as the Vice Chancellor on two separate terms.