Assam govt signs pact with IIT-G for Rs 546-cr super-specialty hospital

Guwahati, May 20: In a further boost to healthcare upgrade in the state, the Assam government and IIT-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing a state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary super-specialty hospital on the premier technical education institute’s premises at a cost of about Rs 546 crore.

Elaborating on the healthcare project, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the initiative would provide a platform for cutting-edge research in the field of medical science through use of latest technologies and scientific innovations

“We shall be supporting IIT Guwahati with a financial grant of Rs 546 crore and would also extend other support for a period of seven years in the first phase. This is for the first time that a state government has come forward to support a centrally funded technical institute in medical research and innovation,” the chief minister said.

“A momentous day for Assam as we signed an MoU with IIT-Guwahati in the presence of Union education minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji, to establish the first-of-its-kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-specialty 350-bed hospital,” he later tweeted.

“AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research and innovations at the upcoming institute will enhance India’s medical tech industry in the coming years,” the chief minister said.

“Our government has committed Rs 546 crore for the project while IIT-G will contribute the required land and expertise,” he said.

The MoU was signed on the side-lines of the three-day North-East Research Conclave that got underway on the premises of IIT-G from Friday.

Attending the event as chief guest, Union minister of education, skill development and entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Sarma-led government for the steps taken for development of science and technology in Assam of late.

A joint collaboration between IIT-G, science technology and climate change department and department of education, Assam government, the conclave is aimed at providing a platform for academia and industry players to showcase their expertise, products and technology and to offer a common interface mechanism between stakeholders for sharing of ideas.