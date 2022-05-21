EKH District Inter-school Athletics Meet concludes

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 20: The three-day District Level Inter School Athletics Meet for East Khasi Hills concluded at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre on Friday. St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School (U-16 boys and U-18 boys) and St Mary’s Higher Secondary School (U-14 girls and U-18 girls) won two team awards respectively while Seven Huts Higher Secondary School won the U-14 boys award. Loreto Convent were the winners in the U-16 girls category. Shiksha Pradhan (girls) of Loreto Convent and Jonathan Thangkhiew (boys) of Seven Huts HSS won Best Athlete in the U-14 categories. In the U-16 category, the Best Athletes were Chitra Malik (girls) of St Mary’s HSS and Embhahlang Lyngdoh of St Anthony’s HSS. In the U-18 category, Bethlyne G Makri (girls) of St Mary’s HSS and Donbok Shabong (boys) of Shillong College Higher Secondary Section won the Best Athlete awards.