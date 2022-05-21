SSA Women’s League: Mawlai hammer Rahjingshai 7-0

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 20: Mawlai SC handed Rahjingshai SC a 7-0 demolition while Laitkor blanked PFR FA 3-0 in their respective Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League match, here on Friday. Earlier, Ibashisha Khongwei (8’ & 43’) and Marbarin Nongrum (17’ & 19’) scored a brace each while Rushia Dkhar (11), Sunalinda Iawren (45’) and Fedelia Lamare (49’) completed the 7-0 win against Rahjingshai. In the second game, Salina Jaba put Laitkor ahead with a 20th minute conversion before Tracy Rympei added two more in the 46th and 60th minutes to hand PFR FA a 3-0 defeat. On Saturday, Nongkolew SC will take on Lawei SC at 1 pm while Nongkrem SC and Lumparing SC play the second game at 3:30 pm.