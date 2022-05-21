Session on tax compliance organised by USTM and IT Department

Guwahati, May 21 : An interactive session on ‘Importance of Paying Taxes and Ease of Tax Compliance’ was held yesterday at the NKC Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). The programme was organized by the Department of Commerce, USTM in association with Income Tax Department, North East Region, Guwahati and it was supported by IQAC, USTM.

Several eminent personalities in the field of taxation addressed the gathering. They were: C. Deepak Singh, IRS, Commissioner of Tax (TDS), NER, Aloke Nag, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Amarjyoti Mazumdar, IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, M. S. Bordoloi, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Guwahati, and other income tax officials.

Deepak Singh presented the history of the Indian taxation system before the audience. He enlightened the audience on the importance and contribution of taxation in the Indian context. He also focused his deliberation on how easy Income Tax filing has become today. He encouraged the audience to diligently file the income tax and spread the message outside.

Addressing the participants, Prof G. D. Sharma, VC, USTM highlighted the importance of the event in the present context. The session was also graced by Prof. R. K. Sarma, Advisor, USTM, Faculty members and students.

Earlier, the welcome address was made by Dr. Abdur Rashid, HoD, Commerce, USTM which was followed by the opening remarks by M. S. Bordoloi.

The programme also witnessed presentations by students on various aspects of Income Tax in India. A quiz was also conducted focusing on the theme of the programme. Students participated enthusiastically and won prizes for every correct answer. The programme ended with a note that ‘Every Taxpayer is a nation builder’.