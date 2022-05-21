‘Want to win Asia Cup, T20 World Cup for India’

Mumbai, May 20: Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli revealed his motivation for continuing to play cricket despite a poor run of form.

Kohli, who last scored a hundred in any format in November 2019, had a poor IPL 2022 season having scored only 236 runs at an average of 19.67. His average went over 20 after his 73 (54) against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday and ensured RCB remain in contention to reach the playoffs.

Questioned about his plans after the IPL, Kohli expressed his desire to help India win the two major tournaments this year. “I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup; that’s the motivation,” Kohli told Star Sports.

“I have to move forward maintaining a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I’m in the mindset then there’s no looking back and it’s great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” he added.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had suggested the star batter take a break saying that he was “overcooked.” Acknowledging Shastri’s and other former cricketers’ concerns, Kohli hinted that he is open to the idea of stepping away from the game.

“It’s not a lot of people who mentioned it . There is one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that’s because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in,” Kohli said.

“The amount of cricket that I have played and the ups and downs and the toll that it takes on you to play three formats of the game plus the IPL for 10-11 years non-stop with the seven years of captaincy in between.

“It is definitely a thing that one needs to consider because you don’t want to do something which you are not a part of 100 per cent and I have always believed in that in my life. So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically,” he added. (UNI)