Echo of cry for CBI inquiry gets louder

SHILLONG, May 23: Pressure is mounting on the state government for an inquiry by a central agency into Sunday’s collapse of the dome. On Monday, the Congress party joined the BJP in demanding a probe.

MPCC working president PN Syiem claimed the project cost was revised twice – first to Rs 181 crore and then to more than Rs 200 crore.

“Such a huge amount has been spent only for the poor quality of construction,” he said, adding that the project engineer is none other than an NPP candidate.

Stating that he feels sad for the Lok Sabha Speaker who took the initiative to grant an additional Rs 100 crore for the project, Syiem said: “People of the state must thank the rain gods for exposing the pathetic quality of work in government projects that have been awarded by the present government to contractors of questionable repute.”

He slammed the PWD executive engineer for blaming the collapse on the faulty design of the dome and said the design had been vetted by IIT-Roorkee, one of the best engineering institutes of the country.

According to Syiem, the tender clause had no scope of subcontracting. “But it is evident that UPRNN Ltd, the firm awarded the project had subcontracted the work to BRC Ltd, a construction company from Assam without any experience in installing domes,” he said.

Stating that the ISBT contractor is a ruling party worker and the executive engineer is a prospective NPP candidate who was seen campaigning from North Shillong while holding on to his government job, Syiem said the officer should immediately be suspended. He also demanded an independent inquiry by a high court judge into all substandard government projects.

Asking the government to stop all work on the new Assembly building and engage a reputed agency to check the quality of construction, he said a safety audit should be conducted before construction work is resumed.

“The deafening silence of the chief minister makes such incidents murkier. He is occupied with casinos and procuring land for a green airport, ignoring the existing infrastructure and land that have been acquired for expanding the airport,” Syiem said.

The vice-president of Meghalaya Trinamool Congress, Zenith Sangma said the Conrad-led government has lost the moral right to govern the state and demanded a thorough investigation followed by exemplary punishment to the culprit(s).

“There is a government but no governance. The beautiful state of ours is being looted from all sides. The looting is being done with the patronage of the people in power,” Sangma said in a statement on Monday.

The collapse of the dome of the under-construction Assembly building is a serious technical disaster and a criminal offence, he said. “Had it happened during the daytime, there would have been a loss of human lives. What would have happened if it had collapsed when all the leaders of the state were sitting inside?” he asked.

“This is, prima facie, another evidence of corruption. We can only imagine the extent of corruption and the depth of the corrupt mind of the people in authority and power that they don’t even bother for the safety of the leaders of the state, which include themselves because of the urge to fulfil their greed,” he said.

The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) expressed concern over reports on the faulty and shoddy implementation of various important projects.

In a statement, SNSBH general secretary, RL Blah said the projects were expected to benefit the people but the controversy surrounding them is defaming the state. He mentioned projects such as ISBT, Dwar Ksuid and Mawlai Bypass bridges and the new Assembly building.

Blah said not just the contractors, the engineers are equally responsible for the faulty construction.

He said faulty design, which was cited as the reason behind the dome’s collapse, is not acceptable since the design has to go through the officials of the PWD.

“We would like to know if the Ministers concerned are aware of the discrepancies in their own departments. Maybe, they themselves are responsible for this mess as they have been dictating the officers to do illegal things,” Blah said.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council demanded that the government order a probe and prosecute everyone responsible, including engineers, contractors, Ministers.

Its general secretary, Roykupar Synrem said the Assembly Secretariat should not entertain any request from the contractor for further expenditures.

“Individuals responsible for the incident must look after funds required to finish the construction,” he categorically stated.