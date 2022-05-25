Career counseling on aviation for Don Bosco students

Tura, May 25: Career counseling on Aviation and Hospitality was organized for the final year students of Don Bosco College, Tura recently by the Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, Guwahati, a Pan India Organization.

Sugata Ganguly Paul, Centre Director, Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality and Ankit Dey, Business Development Manager, Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality, Guwahati were the resource persons who highlighted the importance of Career Guidance and career options available after graduation.

The resource persons also spoke of the need to prepare oneself for professional life. “Career in aviation industry, whether as cabin crew or ground staff has a lot of potentiality in the country,” the resource person said, adding industries look for candidates from the North East in their companies.

The resource person also introduce about Fledge Institute and the different career opportunities that the students can make while being part of the Pan India Institute.

The programme was organized with a view to introduce students to various industries so that they can interact with various institutions for their placements.