‘Hardik’s good form is a positive sign for India’

Mumbai, May 25: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Hardik Pandya’s sublime form with the bat and ball in the IPL 2022 bodes well not just for Gujarat Titans’ skipper but also for Team India.

In his debut season as IPL captain, Hardik has led debutants Gujarat Titans from the front and Kaif believes his good form will also auger well for Team India in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The Men in Blue extended their winning run in T20Is to 12 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

They are now gearing up for an important moment in this journey and achieve all-time greatness to their name.

With an unprecedented 13-0 consecutive winning record in T20Is, Team India will add another illustrious chapter in its book and Hardik might play a vital part in this.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif said, “The Indian cricket team missed Hardik Pandya a lot. He is in his element now, and he can contribute fully to the team’s success. He was a finisher for Mumbai Indians, but once he took over as the captain of Gujarat Titans, he took the challenge of batting at No. 4 and delivered match after match.

“Hardik’s return is great news for Team India ahead of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. He’s batting exceedingly well and looking disciplined with the ball too. These are good signs for Indian cricket.”

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded natural leader Hardik Pandya for leading Gujarat Titans from the front in the IPL 2022. Once again, playing their A-Game, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 to become the first finalists of the Toughest T20 League.

“He’s looked very fresh ever since he made his comeback from the injury. He’s understood his game after making a comeback on the pitch.

“He’s doing well with the bat and ball. I feel there was a leader hiding in him somewhere but with the support of his family, it is finally coming out and how,” Raina said.

“He’s a born leader and the way he’s marshalled his troops for Gujarat Titans is just commendable. Gujarat has done so well because of Hardik’s leadership and the way he’s backed the players.”

Hardik is currently Gujarat’s leading run-scorer in the IPL 2022 with the all-rounder enjoying his new role of batting at No. 4.

The former Mumbai Indians star has already scored a total of 453 runs in 14 matches at an average of 45.30.

Speaking after the game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, Hardik revealed that his team has different characters and they bring different things to the table.

“All the 23 players are different characters, bringing different things to the table. Was saying to Miller as well, if you have good people around you, you get good things. It’s been that story for us,” the star all-rounder said.

“The kind of people we have, the genuine human beings we have… I genuinely see even the players in the dugout are trying and praying for them to make sure they do well. That is something fantastic and that is the reason we have reached where we have reached. It’s all about making sure we respect this game,” he added. (IANS)