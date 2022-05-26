Cricket Corner

Gul appointed Afghanistan bowling coach

Dubai, May 25: Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul on Wednesday has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Afghanistan. Gul’s first assignment will be Afghanistan’s upcoming limited-overs away series against Zimbabwe in June. This will be Gul’s first coaching assignment in international cricket after serving as the bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators in the 2021 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). (IANS)

Liton, Mathews climb ICC Test Rankings

Dubai, May 25: Bangladesh batter Liton Das and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews made valuable gains after fine performances in the drawn first match of their ICC World Test Championship series while Indian players maintained their top-10 positions in the latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, released on Wednesday. The first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that ended in a stalemate saw both sides score heavily in the three innings. The game saw three hundreds and six fifties scored, which reflected in the ICC Player Rankings. (IANS)

Pat Cummins highest-paid Oz cricketer

Melbourne, May 25: Pat Cummins, the Australia Test skipper, is reportedly the highest-paid cricketer in his country with a news report saying that the pace spearhead earns a cool AUD two million a year. A report in Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Wednesday said that the 29-year-old earned AUD 1.8 million playing for Australia and received an incentive of AUD 200,000 for leading the side this year. The report added that the ‘confidential rankings’ were released “internally by Cricket Australia this week” and that Cummins was the leading earner for the third year. (IANS)