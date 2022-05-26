Mega convention of poetess, women writers begins in Tura

Tura, May 26: North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma on Thursday kicked off the 20th and 21st National Mega Convention of All India Poetess Conference (AIPC) which is being held for three days at Pastoral Centre, Walbakgre in Tura.

Organised by All India Poetess Conference, with support from the Department of Garo, North-Eastern Hill University A’chik Literature Society, Tura and Sahitya Akademi Delhi, the conference is scheduled from May 26 to 28.

The North Tura MLA attended the inaugural function in the morning as the Chief Guest in the presence of Mrs Crisline T Sangma, Retired Director of Fisheries, Tura as the Special Guest. Both the guests highlighted the importance and the need to preserve the Garo language, with the Chief Guest pointing out that the Ruga dialect from among the Garo languages was dying out.

Women writers and poets from all over the country, some of whom were exceptionally talented, converged at the convention on the first day. Women writers, especially from Karnataka and Assam made up most of the participants. The 20th and 21st Convention took place together as the pandemic had prevented both of the conventions from taking place in the previous two years.

The first day of the Convention took place with poetry recitations or kavyadhara in various languages and ended with a cultural evening where the participants witnessed a great show of cultural diversity.