Four ‘dummy candidates’ held during CRPF physical test

Nongpoh, May 28: Four persons were held for reportedly attempting to appear for the physical examinations for the post of general duty constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as ‘dummy candidates’ for four other youth on Friday.

The four of them were apprehended from the CRPF Group Centre at 9th Mile on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam by theCcommandant and were later handed over to the Jorabat Police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Budhi Ram Basumatari (28), Lawang Burman (26), Subugsor Daimari (25) and Beelar Sabumatari (28), all hailing from different parts of Assam.

It was informed that during the physical test, when the four were asked to produce the documents, it was found that there was a mismatch in the papers and post interrogation, it was revealed they had come in place of four other youths, who had earlier submitted the applications.