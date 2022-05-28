NZC makes changes to list of women cricketers

Auckland, May 27: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has made wholesale changes to the side that failed to perform in the ICC Women’s World Cup at home earlier this year, including half-a-dozen new cricketers in the new list of contracted players for 2022/2023.

The list of 17 contracted players includes the already internationally-capped duo of Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold, besides 2022 World Cup squad member Georgia Plimmer. Nensi Patel, Eden Carson and Izzy Gaze. They have been offered contracts on the back of fine domestic seasons. After Katey Martin announced her retirement, and with Amy Satterthwaite following after she was told she would not receive a contract, Lea Tahuhu, Frankie Mackay, Leigh Kasperek and Thamsyn Newton were also omitted from this year’s list, in a big shift towards young players. (IANS)