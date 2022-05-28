Vinícius, Rodrygo ready for final; Mane to give ‘special’ answer

MADRID, May 27: In a Real Madrid squad filled with experienced players seeking their fifth European title, two talented young Brazilians will be getting their first shot at Champions League glory.

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil, had breakout seasons and will experience their first Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool in suburban Paris.

“We imagined that this could happen one day, but we didn’t expect it to happen so fast,” said Rodrygo, who arrived in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos.

Vinícius arrived a year earlier from Brazilian club Flamengo. He was also signed as a teenager and waited a period in Brazil before making the move to Spain after turning 18. They both played in Madrid’s “B” team before making the main squad. “This will be the most important match of my career,” Vinícius said.

Madrid hopes that will be true as well, since it took a bet on the young Brazilians and spent 45 million euros ($48 million) on each without really knowing if they could live up to expectations.

Vinícius, Madrid’s best dribbler, showed his potential from the start but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He had too many misses in front of the goal and fans started getting upset. But he improved considerably this season under coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose attacking line clicked with the Brazilian playing alongside Karim Benzema.

Vinícius scored 21 goals this season, more than the total in his previous three seasons with the club. He was the second-best scorer in the Spanish league with 17 goals, behind the 27 of Benzema. The Brazilian also had some key assists in the team’s run to the Champions League final.

Rodrygo didn’t start as often as Vinícius but quickly became Ancelotti’s go-to player off the bench.

He scored seven goals in his last 10 matches in all competitions, including two against Manchester City to keep Madrid alive late in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. He also scored an important goal against Chelsea in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has promised to give a “special” answer over his future at the club after the Champions League final against Real Madrid, scheduled to be played in Paris on Saturday.

Mane has enjoyed a hugely successful season so far, picking up the Africa Cup of Nations for his country before adding the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to his medal haul with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Senegal international has been a key part of Liverpool’s attack under Jurgen Klopp alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, whose contracts are also due to expire at the end of next season.

“Honestly I think the answer I can give you now, is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the final,” Mane said.

“But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then,” Mane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. (Agencies)