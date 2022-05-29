Tale of Two Wheels

By Esha Chaudhuri

Often spotted on weekends, an observer would notice a trail of young (at heart and mind), well-suited and visibly fit riders on a range of swanky motorbikes, headed towards their escapades. Taking notice, Sunday Shillong approached some of these biking groups to familiarise its readers with their one-of a kind of camaraderie, undertakings and accomplishments.

Groups and stunts

Not known to many, the biking community in Shillong is a vast one. Among them, exist groups that indulge in motor racing, stunts, weekly meets and trips to some of the most scenic spots in the outskirts of the main city hub. Away from the hustle bustle and traffic congested roads of Shillong, friends who have woven bonds traverse a world that is unperturbed and alien to city dwellers.

“Motorcycles have become our (riders’) medium of expression,” says member of Shillong Offroad and Adventure Riders (SOAR), Phillip I Marbaniang. Adding a touch of humour to his impassioned statement, Marbaniang furthers, “The feeling is like no other, and this passion only amplifies once we get the taste of mud and dirt.”

Engaging in an array of biking activities, tricks and stunts, these groups enthrall the city and the younger population with their sense of independence and freestyle. Elaborating on their undertakings at SOAR, Marbaniang says, “Our activities usually consist of off-road riding, exploring forest trails, participating in motor-cross and super-cross races, as well as exploring remote areas of our state.”

Similar is the practice with other groups, such as Sons of the Hills Adventure and Motorcycling Group (SOTH) and Meghalaya Xpulse Riders (MXR). Member at both, Jonathan Dkhar shares, “Most members from the groups engage in racing and motor-cross and they are excellent with their skills; but I don’t, since my idea of biking is about touring. I have rode to Nepal, Bhutan, and all the eight States of Northeast India to attend different Riders’ Festivals.”

Other riders from SOAR also share their accounts of learning and perfecting the sport. From developing an interest and improvising on it, Dapkumar Marbaniang or ‘Dap’ says, “At first, I began as an off-roader and then after thorough practice with friends from the groups, I participated in my first Shillong race and later represented the state in different platforms in Assam and Mizoram.”

In an approach to expand horizons, Paominthang Vaiphei or ‘Paomin55’ says, “After our initial days with local races, and exploring neighboring states like Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram, our thirst for the game grew stronger and so we decided to participate with national champion riders, only to discover that we were nowhere close to them – be it in safety measures or even in the bike performance factor.” Without any formal training or professional guidance, team members got themselves into a training regime along with other members and in no time they were in proficient shape.”

“We kept working on ourselves and it took us years of practice, dedication, discipline, and perseverance to get to the top, as we have no professionals to train us but merely our friends to check on our mistakes and can only imagine what we could’ve achieved under the guidance of professionals,” adds, Vaiphei.

Championship winner, Banteilang Jyrwa says, “I learned and trained in motor-cross, super-cross, and off-roading by watching videos on YouTube and it took me 2 years to hone my skills and represent the state for National Events in the MRF Mogrip National Super-cross Championship.”

National level TVS factory rider, Jyrwa acknowledges the accolades that have come his way after overcoming financial constraints. “When I started out as a privateer in 2019, it was a struggle to bear all the expenses incurred for the races right from travelling, to fixing the bike, fuel; but now since I’m a TVS factory rider, the company sponsors all of it and it is a bountiful blessing for me to get a chance to be on their team.”

A Man’s sport?

Drawing an intersection between mobility, masculinity and a gendered perception of access to public spaces, the ‘bikers and bikernis’ spell out what it takes to be the few women amidst a traditionally hyper-masculine area.

Pursuing her Masters in Social Work Human Resource, Kermica Shangpliang known as ‘Miss Independent’ has been riding since 2018. Mentioning her family and friends as sources of support, Shangpliang states, “My journey has never been difficult because my parents have been supportive and my older brother has been my point of rescue with anything related to automobiles.” Narrating excerpts from her learning curve, Shangpliang says, “I learnt riding a motorcycle on my own; quite similar to driving a car but with perfecting the art of balance and controlling of gears.”

While not facing any backlash from the private space, a gendered perception of people in public spaces is unknowingly exhibited through subtle observations. “Looking around, I’ve never received a negative comment about a woman riding a bike; instead, people turn around and say – Wow, Kynthei ba niah bike, jingikhain or Wow, a woman riding a bike? That’s awesome – not just from adults, but also from children, where in my neighbourhood, I’d have to take a short spin around with children on the motorcycle”, says Shangpliang, narrating from her personal encounters.

Another city rider, Dorathy Syiemsad (25) also known as ‘Miss Black’ comments, “Biking is easy and especially with all the safety features, gears and availability of service and spare parts; all of which got me interested in it.” A budding home entrepreneur, running her own grocery shop in Malki, Syiemsad shares, “As of now, I am the only female off-road rider but I hope that there will be more women to join in.”

Admitting to having limited women’s presence in their group, Marbaniang says, “While we do not have any women as part of our group at present, we welcome anybody who wishes to join us for the rides.” Opening doors to all without gendered access, Marbaniang adds, “With more women riding these days and with the ease of accessibility of safety gear, women are definitely proving all naysayers wrong.”

Giving a balanced perspective, Dkhar admits, “Biking is a universal passion, and while we have no female riders in both our biking groups, they are always welcome to join us for the rides.”

“Of course, men have always dominated the field of biking but I don’t see that now as there are many women in and outside Meghalaya who passionate about biking and riding all over India and abroad too. After all, its not meant to be one sided only,” says Dkhar, sharing a note on the changing trends.

The rising numbers in women’s participation is serving as an example for many as Jyrwa confirms, “In the national events too, I see a number of women partaking, which inspires other women to follow suit.”

Disclaimers and Distances

Riding different sorts of bikes are intended for their individual goals and activities. Members of all groups vouch for their non-discriminatory policy especially with regards to ownership of the brand of bikes, with most riding Royal Enfield Bullets, Pulsars, Apache, and the Rx series, and Impulses.

As it is self-confessed by all bikers interviewed that most of what they’ve learned is self-taught and sometimes they come with their share of disclaimers on safety standards. On this, Marbaniang comments, “Well, adrenaline rush is a norm in other adventure sports such as sky diving, bungee jumping too and if they can be deemed to be safe considering every safety measure is followed, why can’t we consider biking to be safe as there are many safety gears like helmets, riding jackets, riding pants, riding suits, chest guards, knee braces, riding boots.”

Building his case further, Marbaniang explains, “Falling down from one’s bike is second to our nature and we’ve all had falls and injuries ranging from minor sprains to broken bones but it could have been worse had it not been for our safety gears, so we can consider biking to be unsafe only if we neglect precautionary measures!”

Particularising on their days of meet and many expeditions, while some groups meet on a designated day in the week for an excursion, others meet to practice their skills at performing stunts; another way of strengthening bonds. “We ride whenever our members have spare time but as a group, we usually go off-roading every second Saturday; whether rain or sunshine with the most challenging and adventurous ones being on rainy days, when the terrain is slippery and full of slush” says, Marbaniang.

Marbaniang adds, “For biking trips, we prefer to venture into off-road trails and explore the unexplored areas where we enjoy the beautiful rural landscapes that Meghalaya has to offer and the most memorable one till date has been the one to Umlareng.”

Concurring with Marbaniang, Dkhar says, “Local biking is routine but we also attend the Riders’ Meets outside the state, and it is certain that when on a bike, the journey is what counts over the destination.”

From being an adrenaline rush, stress buster, a medium of connection with nature, bound by bonds of a lifetime, bikers in Shillong have surely discovered the way to explore paths uncharted through an inner push like no other.