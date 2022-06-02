Student leader seeks repair of damaged schools in SGH

Tura, June 2: Student leader from Mindikgre in South Garo Hills Greneth M Sangma on Thursday sought the renovation, construction and repairing of damaged school buildings in the district, while at the same time, seeking the appointment of sufficient teachers against vacant posts.

In his reminder letter submitted on Wednesday, June 1, to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, Greneth recalled a number of memorandums on the issue which were submitted on several occasions in the past to various education officials including to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Greneth lamented that repeated demands made for the up-gradation of the schools have so far not been looked into.

Some of the schools that are in a dilapidated condition and needed immediate repairs included the Rompa A’sim Government LP School, Baganggre (Samkagre) Government LP School, Mindikgre Government LP School, Gara Songgital Government LP School, Dokgre Government LP School, Balkal A’sim Government Deficit UP School and the Mindikgre Adhoc Secondary School.

In addition to the repairing and renovation of the damaged schools, Greneth sought that other infrastructure like furniture and other basic amenities be provided for the schools.

It may be mentioned that the issue was raised with various district and education officials as well as with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on separate occasions. Besides the restoration of the damaged schools, the appointment of sufficient teachers was also sought. However, despite the issue being raised repeatedly, nothing much has been done to improve the education scenario in the district.