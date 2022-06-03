Afforestation drive as part of WED celebrations

Tura, June 3: A mass afforestation drive under the theme ‘Reclamation Day’ was conducted at Malchapara in South West Garo Hills on Friday, June 3, as part of the week-long world environment day celebrations.

The programme was organized by the Divisional Soil & Water Conservation Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati at Malchapara Multi Facility Centre.

The afforestation drive at Malchapara was part of a larger mission wherein the department of soil & water conservation with the help of villagers will plant tree saplings in all the three C&RD blocks of the district. Altogether 100 hectares of identified land comprising of 30 hectares in Rerapara C&RD Block and 35 hectares each in Betasing and Zikzak C&RD Blocks will be planted with nitrogen fixing and fruit tree saplings.

The project which has been sanctioned with an estimate of 95.52 lakhs aims at restoring water catchment areas as well as preventing runoff will benefit 49 villages of the district informed H D Sangma, Divisional Soil & Water Conservation Officer.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest Stevie M Marak, Executive Member, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) urged the stakeholders to take up the responsibility to look after planted saplings and ensure its health growth. Speaking on the need of active community participation in such drives Marak recommended the involvement of school and college students in future activities. Later thanking the department of soil & water conservation for conducting programme he also thanked the Nokma of Malchapara for giving 5 hectares of and for mass afforestation drive.

Also speaking at the occasion, South West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner P K Sangma stated that the people had to change their mind set and decide to be a part of the solution and not pollution. She spoke on the importance of cultivating healthy consciousness of the environment that we live in and to propagate conservation by limiting wastage of natural resources.

Meanwhile along with the rest of the state, Meghalaya Environment Week is being observed as part of World Environment Day 2022 with tree plantations and other activities across the district of South West Garo Hills organized by the District Administration in collaboration with MBMA-CLLMP throughout the week.

As such, debate, essay writing and drawing competitions on the theme for this year “Only One Earth” were organized at Mothers’ Union School, Ampati on Friday, tree plantation was conducted around Kumli Lake near Ampati on Thursday, while plantation drive is being taken up in and around DC’s Office Complex on Saturday.

At block and village levels, communities have been asked to collect saplings from the forested areas and plant them in areas where there no trees and take ownership of the same.