Flash flood along NH-37 in Jorabat disrupts normal life

Nongpoh, June 3: Flash flood triggered by a heavy downpour, which lasted for almost two hours on Friday morning at around 11.00 am, brought life to a standstill in Jorabat area, along the National Highway-37.

Vehicles parked on the roadside were inundated and shops along the roadside have also been severely affected.

It may be noted that this is not the first time that flash floods have happened in these areas and a lack of proper drainage system has been attributed as one of the main reasons.