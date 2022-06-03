JAC demands removal of NEHU PVC, to start agitation soon

Tura, Jun 3: The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC), comprising of various NGOs including the GSU, ASWA, GSMC among others have demanded the immediate removal of the NEHU – Tura PVC, G Singhiah failing which it has decided to begin an agitation.

Earlier in October last year, the AGHJAC had protested in the NEHU Tura campus over various demands, one of which was the removal of Singhaih. The protestors had shut down the campus which was only allowed to function following assurances from the Vice Chancellor of NEHU.

However, despite the passage of over 6 months, the AGHJAC has stated its unhappiness over the promises made by the VC not being kept.

“We are extremely unhappy that the assurances provided to us have not been kept. We had demanded the removal of the PVC from the campus and were assured it would be taken up. However, he is still here and causing a lot of consternation amongst both students and employees of NEHU,” said president of GSU-CEC, Zikku B Marak.

Marak alleged that the PVC has been playing politics with various sections of the campus and it was his doing that has led to the postponement of the PGSU elections.

“We want to know as to why elections for the PGSU are still not held. The students have the right to elect their representatives. Further who is the election chairman and members and why is there no clarification on the issue,” asked Zikku.

He felt there were many issues relating to students and employees of NEHU that needed immediate attention but the PVC has been denying them the rights.

“We are serious about restarting our agitation if the situation does not change. The future of Tura campus cannot be put at stake this way,” stated the leader.