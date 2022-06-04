2 Meghalaya athletes secure bronze in IFMA Muay Thai C’shp in Abu Dhabi

Shillong, June 4: Two athletes from Meghalaya — Pynnehbor Mylliemngap and Blaseibok Kharbuli brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a bronze medal, each at the IFMA Senior Muay-Thai Championship 2022 held in Abu Dhabi from May 26 to June 4.

Both the athletes hail from Smit village in Nongkrem under East Khasi Hills district. The two young players defeated their opponents in the different categories — Pynnehbor Mylliemngap under the Senior Male Elite – 48 kg category and Blaseibok Kharbuli in the Under 23 Male – 48 kg category.

Mylliemngap and Kharbuli were part of the Indian Muay Thai Team. Apart from the duo, another player S Khemborlang Marwein also took part in the event but finished fifth in the U-23 Male -51 kg category.

A total of 19 athletes represented India in the IFMA Senior Muay-Thai World Championship this time around.

The state players were accompanied by two officials — Pynsuklang Sumer and Angelus Sun.