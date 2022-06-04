Bharat centric education need of the hour: NE VCs in USTM workshop for NEP Implementation

Guwahati, June 4: The vision of higher education envisages a new conceptual perception and there is a need to develop the universities and colleges according to the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020. This was stated by Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Rao, the Lead Coordinator of Eastern Zone NEP Committee and Vice Chancellor, Mizoram University at a workshop on “Roadmap for the Implementation of NEP-2020” organized in hybrid mode by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) here today.

Addressing the participants, Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Rao, the Lead Coordinator of Eastern Zone NEP Committee stated that much work could be done in the fields of Social Science and Humanities through projects for awareness and social interaction under NEP-2020. He said that NEHU and Manipur University is already having foreign students studying there under Government sponsored projects, according to a Press communique.

“Institutional credit has to be given to various skill development courses which is an important area of activity. Students can go for diploma or certificate courses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing etc.” He requested all the VC’s to take initiative in enlightening the students regarding skill development courses.

Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor, Assam University, Silchar said that there is a need for change of mindset to show respect to different courses of skill development. “Skill is an important component of NEP – it can be opening a piggery or a repairing shop. We need to come out of the colonial method of education and focus on Bharat Centric Education. We need to regain the glory that was somewhat lost may be for 1000 years”, he said. Khelo India is a significant part of NEP, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University was of the opinion that the first requirement of implementation of NEP is the need for everybody to go through the document. “NEP-2020 is one of the most widely consulted education policy in the world. Each person of the university or college should take the responsibility for the implementation of any developmental programme under NEP from day one of the project”, he added.

Prof. Diwakar Tiwari, Dean, from Mizoram University threw light on the salient features of NEP-2020 and gave an enlightening presentation. Prof. N Lokendra Singh, Vice Chancellor, Manipur University referred to electronic multi-media research centre in Manipur University that was successfully implemented in the line of NEP during 2021-22. The workshop ended with vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Balendra Kumar Das, Pro VC, USTM.