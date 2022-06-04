World Environment Day: PM to participate in ‘Save Soil Movement’, launch ‘LiFE’

In the first half, Modi will address the gathering at the ‘Save Soil Movement’ programme at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in March 2022.

He had embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day. The Prime Minister’s participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in India,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

Later in the second half, the Prime Minister will launch the global initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ via video conferencing.

This was a call originally made by Prime Minister Modi at the high-level ministerial segment at the climate change Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow in November 2021 as a mantra to combat rising global warming.

The idea promotes an environment conscious lifestyle that focuses on “mindful and deliberate utilisation” instead of “mindless and destructive consumption”.

The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle.

The programme will also witness participation of Bill Gates, co-chairman, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, climate economist; Cass Sunstein, author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and president, World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP global head; Achim Steiner, UNDP global head and David Malpass, World Bank president, among others, the PMO statement said.