Criminal ‘mahagathbandhan’: Punjab gangs gang up to protect their dirty business

The gangs are also reportedly helping each other in passing crucial information about their rivals, targets and helping their partners in procuring sophisticated arms.

Sources in Delhi Police have told IANS that these gangsters have joined hands to settle scores with their rivals. “They are now saying that their associate’s enemies are their enemies, and this is what we witnessed earlier too in several gangs. In Sidhu Singh Moosewala’s killing, names of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs have emerged. Both had vowed to kill Moosewala to avenge the death of Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader,” said the source.

Since Special Cell of Delhi Police has cases against Bishnoi, Jatheri and other gangsters who have alleged links in Moosewala murder case, they are helping Punjab Police in identifying all the suspects involved in the case.

There are around 30 gangs operating in the national capital out of which around 200 gang members have been identified by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police have arrested around 120 gang members of different gangs in a bid to put a stop to gang wars.

The gangs are still reportedly operating from behind the bars. They are running extortion rackets in the National Capital Region area, controlling their aides from the jail.

IANS