Mitchell-Blundell partnership thwart England at Lord’s

LONDON, June 3: A methodical, unbroken century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell helped New Zealand take control of a Test that was more like a runaway train for the first four-and-bit sessions.

By the close, New Zealand’s fifth-wicket stand stood at 180, three times bigger than the next-highest partnership in the match. No batter had reached fifty in the match before Blundell got there during the evening session, with Mitchell following him in the subsequent over. Their timely show of resistance tipped a see-sawing Test in the direction of New Zealand, after they had been precariously placed on 56 for 4 shortly after lunch.

England were briefly in the ascendant as ball continued to dominate bat during another six-wicket morning session. But although they had managed to eke out a slim first-innings lead, which was followed up by another impressive opening salvo from Matthew Potts, the afternoon and evening offered Ben Stokes an extended chance to contemplate the challenges ahead for his captaincy.

The wicket of Devon Conway, gloving down the leg side off Stuart Broad, was the only one to fall after lunch, as Mitchell and Blundell applied themselves to mastering both the conditions and the opposition attack.

Potts, making his England debut, was again the central figure as he took two of the four Kiwi wickets to fall in the second innings, including picking up the prize scalp of visiting captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match.

Fast bowler Potts, 23, also claimed four wickets when the tourists were bowled out for a paltry 132 in the first innings on Thursday.

England resumed at the start of play on Friday on 116-7, after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day, but quickly subsided thanks mainly to Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Southee returned figures of 4-55 while his fast-bowling partner Boult returned 3-21. (Agencies)