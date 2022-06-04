UDP is not a Khasi party: Kyrmen Shylla

Shillong, June 4: The United Democrtic Party (UDP) leader and the state’s Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla today reiterated that the regional party is not a Khasi party, as rumoured by many.

Terming such references as “propaganda”, Shylla said such statements were made during election time to lure voters, but post-election they look at UDP to form the government.

Shylla was speaking at the general meeting of the UDP youth wing in Tura today.

It may be mentioned that the UDP, with its strong base in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, is looking to strengthen its base in Garo Hills in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.