Awareness meeting on PM-WANI

SHILLONG, June 5: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), North East LSA, will hold its third virtual meeting on Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) on June 28.

According to a statement, the meeting is being organised with an aim to raise awareness among the existing and prospective stakeholders on PM-WANI.

“DoT’s PM-WANI is an initiative that has been approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proliferation of broadband through public Wi-Fi networks. The framework of the scheme facilitates ease of doing business and encourages local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi Hotspot providers — Public Data Office (PDO). The local shops and small establishments as PDOs may earn extra income from selling internet without any requirement of license, registration and/or any fees to DoT,” a statement in this regard said.