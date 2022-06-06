Will contest from Mawkyrwat in 2023 Assembly polls: Cajee

MAWKYRWAT, June 5: Sounder Strong Cajee, former FKJGP leader and son-in-law of former Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh, has announced of contesting the 2023 Assembly election from Mawkyrwat constituency, South West Khasi Hills.

Cajee made the announcement during the public meeting held at Nativity Stadium, Mawkyrwat, on Saturday.

After getting the approval from the supporters during the meeting, Cajee said he will go ahead with the plan to contest the election from Mawkyrwat constituency and fulfill the wish of Rowell Lyngdoh to develop South West Khasi Hills in general and Mawkyrwat in particular.

Cajee has also made it clear that he will not join any national party to contest the elections and will instead contest from a regional party.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Cajee prefers to contest the election on an HSPDP ticket.

They have also informed that in case Cajee does not get the HSPDP ticket, he may join the People’s Democratic Front (PDF).