Landslides disrupt traffic on NH-06

Jowai, June 7: Heavy rain for the last few days caused a major landslide at Sunapur (Sunapyrdi) near Lukha tunnel in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The District Administration and the District Police made an all-out effort to clear all debris and to restore vehicular movement.

It may be also mentioned that on Monday morning a minor landslide was also reported at Pyrtakuna – the stretch of NH -06 between Kuliang and Umkiang – that disrupted vehicular movement. However, one-way movement of traffic is still being regulated at the site and the East Jaintia Hills District Executive Force has advised all drivers plying through that road to drive cautiously.