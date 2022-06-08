Gharami, Anustup hit tons for Bengal

Bengaluru, June 7: Sudip Gharami hogged the limelight for the second day running with a 186-run knock as Bengal reached 577 for five in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jharkhand here on Tuesday.

The seasoned Anustup Majumdar helped himself to a century (117) before Manoj Tiwary, a sitting minister for youth affairs and sports in West Bengal, walked back unbeaten on 54 at the end of second day’s play at the Just Cricket Academy Ground.

Looking to accelerate the scoring rate, the 23-year-old Gharami’s stay in the middle ended with a contentious decision after which Bengal looked to nudge the ball around for ones and twos, rather than going for quick runs and declare their first innings.

There were no signs of urgency from Bengal and it remains to be seen how long do they bat on the third day.

There was no contact between the bat and the ball on its way to wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra on the leg side, but the umpire still adjudged Gharami out. (PTI)

Brief Scores:

Bengal: 577/5 in 178 overs (Sudip Gharami 186, Anushtup Majumdar 117, A Easwaran 65, A Porel 68, A Raman 61, Manoj Tiwary batting 54) vs Jharkhand.