Parkar’s double ton on debut helps Mumbai post 647/8

Bengaluru, June 7: Debutant Suved Parkar pummelled Uttarakhand bowlers into submission, hitting a maiden double century to propel Mumbai to a mammoth 647 for eight declared on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final here on Tuesday.

Parkar’s stroke-filed 252 and Sarfaraz Khan’s aggressive 153 have put the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners in the driver’s seat.

In reply, Uttarakhand were 39 for two at stumps, losing skipper Jay Bista (0) and Mayank Mishra (4). Kamal Singh (27 not out) and Kunal Chandela (8 not out) were holding the fort at the close of play. Uttarakhand have a mountain to climb as they trail Mumbai by 608 runs.

Parkar, thus, became the 12th Indian to score a double ton on his Ranji Trophy debut. His 252 is now the fourth highest score by an Indian on debut and fifth in first-class cricket.

He followed the footsteps of Mumbai coach Amol Mazumdar, who had scored 260 on his Ranji debut.

Parkar, who started from his overnight score of 104 not out, continued from where he left and struck 21 boundaries and four maximums during his mammoth 447-ball innings. He didn’t spare a single Uttarakhand bowler during his knock.

Sarfaraz, who resumed at the overnight score of 69, notched up his seventh first-class hundred.

Sarfaraz and Parkar, who had impressed with his foot-work, shared a staggering 267-run stand for the fourth wicket. (PTI)