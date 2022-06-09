FIR, plaint against four for selling off a’kinglands

Tura, June 9: An FIR has been filed against four persons from Boldamgre A’king in West Garo Hills, for allegedly selling off akinglands allotted to them for agricultural and plantation purposes, to non-tribals.

The FIR filed by Challang M Marak, the Nokma of Boldamgre III 27 (4), with the Officer in-charge of Singgimari Police station, named four persons- Batjing Marak, Nanda Sangma, Meena Sangma and Metel Sangma.

As per the FIR, the lands were allotted to the four persons by the Sko Mahari, the custodian of the lands and the A’king Nokma, on the condition that it would not be transferable to any individual who does not belong to the Garo community. However, the four persons allegedly sold the lands to two non-tribals, who were known only as Perajul and Kobedul.

Meanwhile, a complaint in this regard has also been submitted to GHADC CEM Albinush R Marak. In the complaint, the Nokma urged the GHADC also to file an independent FIR separately against all the accused including the two non-tribals.