SSLC, HSSLC Arts results on June 10

TURA, June 8: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts examinations on June 10 during office hours.

“The result booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in the MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong,” MBoSE Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo said in a notification on Wednesday.

Results can also be accessed from the websites www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.result.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com, the notification added.