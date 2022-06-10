By ignoring Chinese incursion govt betraying India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi tweeted,”China is building the foundations for hostile action in the future. By ignoring it, the Govt is betraying India.”

The comments come in wake of a US senior military official flagging the issue which was rejected by the Chinese officials who had alleged that it’s like adding fuel to fire.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “This border issue is between China and India. The two sides have the will and capability to properly resolve the issue through talks.”

On June 1, the 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held — the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary, East Asia, from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese side.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the India-China border. They recalled that since the last meeting of WMCC in November 2021, both sides have held the 14th and 15th meetings of the Senior Commanders in January and March 2022, respectively.

The two sides exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. They agreed that as instructed by the two Foreign Ministers, both sides should continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

In this context, they agreed to hold the next (16th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.