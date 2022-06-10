‘Minister taken to hospital’, says Kejriwal on viral picture of Satyendar Jain

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Minister Satyendar Jain was taken to a hospital the previous day after a picture of the arrested Minister went viral. Kejriwal, however, refused to make any comment on Jain.
He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
“He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital… when he was a little better, he was taken back,” Delhi Chief Minister said.
Kejriwal was inspecting the trees transplanted at a site in Mayur Vihar. He said that the government’s tree transplantation policy has helped prevent a dip in the national capital’s green cover despite a large number of development projects being undertaken in the city.
“Delhi’s green cover should have decreased to 15-16 per cent considering the development works being undertaken, but the Tree Transplantation Policy brought in October 2020 prevented it,” he said after the inspection.
Comments are closed.