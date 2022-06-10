‘Minister taken to hospital’, says Kejriwal on viral picture of Satyendar Jain

In the viral picture that went viral on Thursday, Satyendar Jain can be seen in a car with what appears to be blood on his face.

He is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

“He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital… when he was a little better, he was taken back,” Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal was inspecting the trees transplanted at a site in Mayur Vihar. He said that the government’s tree transplantation policy has helped prevent a dip in the national capital’s green cover despite a large number of development projects being undertaken in the city.

“Delhi’s green cover should have decreased to 15-16 per cent considering the development works being undertaken, but the Tree Transplantation Policy brought in October 2020 prevented it,” he said after the inspection.