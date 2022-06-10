Shutdown in Srinagar, mobile internet suspended

Sringar, June 10: A shutdown was imposed in Srinagar on Friday and mobile internet services suspended after a curfew was clamped in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town the previous day due to communal tensions.
Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.
Police have registered a case against those who made the inflammatory remarks.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jatindra Singh have appealed for peace.
IANS
