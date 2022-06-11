BJP issues showcause notice to its MLA for cross-voting

The showcause notice issued said that Kushwah has committed gross indiscipline by violating the party whip.

“It has come to notice that Kushwah has flouted the whip issued by BJP state (Rajasthan) president Satish Poonia.”

The Central Disciplinary Committee has asked her to reply in 7 days as to why she should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. She has been asked to reply by June 19.

Kushwah on Friday was also suspended from the primary membership of the party and all other responsibilities and obligations with immediate effect.

The BJP legislator cross-voted for Pramod Tiwari, a Congress candidate who managed to get 41 votes — the exact number he required to win the polls.