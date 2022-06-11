Fresh encounter breaks out at Pulwama in J&K

“Encounter has started at Drabgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

This is the second encounter on a single day in Kashmir. Earlier on Saturday, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

There have been a series of anti terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

There were two encounters on Tuesday in Kashmir. One terrorist was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on that day while two LeT terrorists were killed at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On Monday, a Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.