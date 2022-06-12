Prophet row: Two arrested over Jama Masjid protest

Delhi Police have identified and arrested two people who were part of a large gathering that protested outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital two days ago, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Nadeem (43) and Faheem (37), both residents of Delhi, were arrested late Saturday.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case was registered on June 10 under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the protesters.

However, the police has now added section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) to the FIR.

The people of the minority community, in large numbers, had gathered outside the Jama Masjid to register their protest against the controversial remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The agitators were demanding immediate arrest of Sharma and Jindal.

Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said no call was given for the protest. “I didn’t know who the protesters were,” he said.

An FIR was also previously lodged against Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,” Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had said earlier.

The controversial statement made by Sharma set off an international furore. Several Muslim nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially protested their statements and demanded an apology.

Following the uproar, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal.

Soon after her comments, Sharma was targeted on social media and received thousands of death threats following which the police provided a security cover to her.

She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she has been receiving death threats and target hatred against her. (IANS)