‘Govt, KHADC should find middle ground, end issue’

SHILLONG, June 12: Amid the ever-prolonging difference of opinion between the state government and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) over the toll gates allegedly run by the latter, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has suggested both the parties to find a middle ground and put an end to the conundrum for good.

Albeit the state government had ordered closure of Council-run toll gates, the KHADC had argued that it is the toll gates that allow the Council to collect taxes.

However, MPCC working president PN Syiem on Sunday maintained that a joint approach from the parties in conflict can only end the issue.

“As per our own regulation, we are allowed to collect toll at different areas but it should be limited and not unlimited. Both the state government and the KHADC should get together and see that it should not cross the limit. Both parties should listen to the complaints raised by people from time and time,” said Syiem, who is also a KHADC MDC.

Recently, the state government had said it will seek a report from the KHADC on the issue of illegal toll gates after allegations of extortion and assault by truckers surfaced.

A senior official of the District Council Affairs department had, however, said that the KHADC is authorised to collect royalty and fees of major and minor forest produce but it has no authority to set up toll gates or check gates on national highways. KHADC executive member in-charge of trade, Jambor War, on the other hand, had said, “We are aware that we are not allowed to set up gates along the national highways. But we are planning to set up such gates along the by-lanes that are far from the national highway.”

The government and the National Highways Authority of India are against the setting up of the gates along the national highways but War had stated, “The government should not have a problem with gates off the national highway within the KHADC’s jurisdiction.”

“These gates will allow the council to collect its taxes. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution empowers the district council to generate its own revenue,” he had argued.