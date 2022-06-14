3rd T20I: Gaikwad, Ishan propel India to 179/5 against South Africa

Visakhapatnam, June 14: Quickfire fifties by Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 35) propelled India to 179/5 against South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy stadium, here on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Dwaine Pretorius (2/29) was most successful bowler for Proteas while Keshav Maharaj (1/24), Kagiso Rabada (1/31) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/36) also chipped in with one wicket each.
Brief scores: India 179/5 in 20 Overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Ishan Kishan 54; Dwaine Pretorius 2/29) vs South Africa
IANS
