Assam CID nabs police impersonator for extortion

Guwahati, June 14: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested a man for impersonating a crime branch inspector and extorting money from suspects of various cases.

The department on Monday registered a case (vide CID P.S number 06/2022 U/S 120(B)/419/420/388 IPC) against accused Upendra Pandey, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, and is currently staying in the Beltola area here.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the superintendent of police, CID Assam, informed that Pandey has been impersonating a crime inspector and extorting money from accused or suspects of various cases on the pretext of exonerating them by influencing senior officers of CID.

“On receiving such information, CID has immediately registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody for further interrogation,” the SP, CID said.

“Searches have been conducted at his residence,” the SP said.

The department has appealed to people not to entertain such persons, and instead immediately report to the CID police station (at phone number 0361-2529157) if they come across any such activity.