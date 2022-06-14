Ranchi Police make public names of accused involved in June 10 violence

The step was taken on the instructions of Governor Ramesh Bais. On Monday, the Governor had summoned senior officers of the state including DGP Neeraj Sinha and expressed strong displeasure over the incident.The Governor had asked the DGP to identify the miscreants and put their photographs in public places so that common citizens can give information about them. Ranchi Police has taken prompt action within 24 hours of this instruction.

The hoardings and posters put up at major intersections of the city have pictures of more than three dozen miscreants along with their names and addresses. These include the names of Chhotu, Charka, Bichha, Shad, Tagla, Aamir from Hindpiri, Qurban Chowk resident Captain, and Sirajul of Lakdi Pul Gali etc. The pictures of all these accused were captured in CCTV, video and drone cameras during stone-pelting and vandalism on the main road on Friday afternoon. People have been appealed to inform the police about them.

The police have so far arrested 15 people in connection with incidents of violence while more than 40 people have been questioned. Seven of those arrested are currently undergoing treatment at RIMS. Police have also taken preventive action under Section 107 against 155 people living in six police station areas of Ranchi. A total of 26 FIRs have been registered so far in this case, in which more than 50 people have been named. Apart from this, more than 1,000 unknown people have been made accused.

On the fifth day after the violence, the situation has started returning normal in most areas of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are still in force in five police station areas of the city. These are — Daily Market, Doranda, Hindpiri, Doranda, Lower Bazar and Kotwali. The police have now allowed opening of shops in these areas only from 12 noon to 5 p.m. A large number of police forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas of the city.