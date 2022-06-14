IPL Media Rights: ZEE lauds BCCI for transparent e-auction process

After the end of e-auction, Rahul Johri, president, Business – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lauded the Indian cricket board (BCCI) “for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process” of the IPL media rights.

“ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr Jay Shah and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process,” Johri said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism,” he said.