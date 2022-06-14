IPL Media Rights: ZEE lauds BCCI for transparent e-auction process

Mumbai, June 14 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned Rs 48,390 crore after selling the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle at the conclusion of three-day e-auction on Tuesday, during which Disney Star retained TV rights while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for the Indian subcontinent.
“ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr Jay Shah and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process,” Johri said in a statement on Tuesday.
“At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism,” he said.
IANS
