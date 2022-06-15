MLCU commemorates 4th year of Meghalayan Age

SHILLONG, June 14: To commemorate the fourth year of the Meghalayan Age, a seminar on the theme ‘The Meghalayan Age: Our Unique Geodiversity, Biodiversity and Cultural Assets’ was organised by the Department of Tourism and Travel Management and the Department of Environment and Traditional Ecosystems, Martin Luther Christian University, in collaboration with IQAC, MLCU on Tuesday.

The seminar was organised with the objectives to recognize and appreciate the unique geodiversity and biodiversity of Meghalaya and to ascertain the integrated approach to ecotourism and sustainable tourism in geodiversity, biodiversity and culture.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, (Rted IFS), Chairman, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, TT C Marak, highlighted on the endemic vegetation in the North Eastern region and shared facts about traditional technologies in producing high calorific energy bricks.

The Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University, Dr Glenn C Kharkongor also gave a presentation on the geology and the geo dynamics of the region to create a clear perspective for addressing the question of evolution of the Shillong Plateau.

The seminar saw participation of eminent personalities including, founder-secretary of the Meghalaya Adventurers Association, Dr Brian Daly Kharpran, senior geologist from Geological Survey of India, Bashisha Iangrai, Artist Careen J Langstieh, among others who each shared their experiences and knowledge.