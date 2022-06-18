Agnipath protests reach Assam, NFR cancels few trains

Guwahati, June 18: Protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces reached Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday where a group of students agitated against the Centre’s move.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that every ‘Agniveer’ who is a permanent resident of Assam will be directly absorbed into the state police force at the end of their four-year tenure.
Meanwhile, in view of the large-scale agitations leading to damages to railway properties, including burning of train coaches in Bihar and elsewhere, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled a few trains in this route.
