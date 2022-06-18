Agnipath protests reach Assam, NFR cancels few trains

The protesters claimed that the scheme is nothing but a ‘bluff’ which would adversely impact the future of the aspirants looking to serve in the armed forces. They also alleged that the scheme has been introduced in order to destroy the scope of securing permanent jobs in the armed forces.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that every ‘Agniveer’ who is a permanent resident of Assam will be directly absorbed into the state police force at the end of their four-year tenure.

Meanwhile, in view of the large-scale agitations leading to damages to railway properties, including burning of train coaches in Bihar and elsewhere, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled a few trains in this route.