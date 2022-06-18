Agniveers from Assam will be employed in Assam Police: CM

Guwahati, June 18: In view of the raging protest in the country against the Centre’s new Defence forces recruitment policy, ‘Agnipath’, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said there was no possibility of such agitation in the state as the Assam government will absorb the ‘Agniveers” from the state in Assam Police force once they complete their stint in the Army after being recruited under Agnipath scheme.

“As Agniveers will be well-trained and disciplined during their service period in the Army, they will be directly recruited into Assam Police where they will be able to serve till they attain the retirement age of 60 as per the policy of Assam government,” the Assam CM said.

He said in the Army a jawan can serve maximum 14 years as per short service commission rules, but in case of Agniveers from Assam they will serve another about 30 years in Assam Police after serving four years in Army. Thus they will have a service period of about 35 years. So, where is the justification of resorting to agitation in Assam against the Agnipath scheme.