Modi picks up litter during inspection of Pragati Maidan tunnel

New Delhi, June 19 : Displaying his commitment to ‘Swachh Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter during an inspection of the newly inaugurated tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor here.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel.

Tweeting a video of this, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-incharge said, “Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example.”

The project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central government. This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses — four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg. (IANS)